Snow cover in Lerik reaches 26 cm - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ The National Department for Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources disclosed the actual weather observed from January 26 till morning hours of January 27.

Report informs, the department said, as it previously predicted, weather conditions from afternoon of January 26 to morning hours of the next day was unstable. The country was a rain, wet snow and snow. In some areas it was intensive.

The precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 3-18 mm, in Great Caucasus 1-7 mm, Qazakh-Ganja region 1-6 mm, Central Lowland districts 1-20 mm, Nakhchivan AR - 4-5 mm, Lesser Caucasus 4-5 mm, Lankaran-Astara region 7-26 mm.

Cover of snow in Rvarud (village in Lerik) equals to 26 cm, Lerik 20 cm, Shahdagh, Yardimli 19 cm, Saribash, Kelvez 12 cm, Altiaghaj, Kishchay 10 cm, Oghuz, Shamakhi 6 cm, Giriz 5 cm, Gabala, Ismayilli, Maraza 4 cm, Gadabay, Aghdara, Gusar 3 cm, Goygol, Guba, Khaldan 2 cm, Sharur, Sheki, Khınalig 1 cm.

Foggy weather was observed in Dashkasan, Goygol, Balakan, Gabala, Sheki, Gusar, Saribash, Kishchay, visibility on the road was restricted to 200-500-meter distance.