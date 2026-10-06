Seven gazelles released into Aggol National Park

Seven gazelles have been released into Aggol National Park, the head of the Biodiversity Protection Service, Khalig Mirzayev, said.

According to Report, he noted that, as part of the project "Protection of Gazelles in the Territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Their Reintroduction and Restoration of Historical Habitats," 33 gazelles had been released into the national park, and their population has now reached 100, taking into account natural growth.

"As part of this project, launched in 2010, 450 gazelles have so far been taken from Shirvan National Park and reintroduced into various areas," he said.