Reasons of reduction of fish reserves in Azerbaijani basins revealed

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ "One of the main reasons for the mass reduction of the number of young fish in the Azeri part of the Caspian Sea, in the Kur River are special facilities do not let the fish in front of the gate culvert water power plant, built at the junction of the Mingachevir water reservoir with the Kur River."

Report was told by Ismayil Yunusov, leading inspector of the Department of Increasing the protection of biological resources and water basins of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

He noted that, for the adaptation period, juvenile fish produced at the mouth of the Kur River: "After the adaptation period, the fish have to get into the Caspian Sea. Sturgeon fish for breeding should definitely get into fresh water, the rivers Kur, Araz. In the construction of stations on Kur had to take measures in order not to harm the nature. It is necessary to establish the structures, skipping the fish. The fish must go through these buildings and move in a different direction."

A ministry spokesman said that, installation of impermeable fish plants in the origins of the Upper Karabakh and the Upper Shirvan canal also caused great damage to fish stocks.

I.Yunusov said that, throughout the Kur river every kilometer were installed water pumps for irrigation of farms and 2-3 tons of fish per year are killed, getting through these channels to the land.

According to him, now in the water basins are done works in regard with these facilities: " Along with penalties, Ministry also makes the warning."