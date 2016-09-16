Rainy weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 September. REPORT.AZ/ Intermittent rain is expected tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, rain will be intensive in some places of the peninsula, in the evening will gradually stop. Mild north-west wind will blow.

On Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 18-21°C at night, 23-26°C in the daytime, in Baku 18-20°C at night, 24-26°C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places at night and in the morning, wet snow is expected in high mountain areas. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 14-19°C at night, 23-26°C in the daytime, as well as 5-10°C on the mountains at night, 12-17°C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, although as a positive factor of clean and quiet weather, high humidity in Absheron peninsula can cause anxiety in some weather-sensitive people

However, on September 18-19 weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.