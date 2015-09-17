Rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow is expected 27 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resource.

On September 18, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. As predicted, it will rain in some places at night and in the morning. The daytime will be cloudy, but mainly dry. Mild north wind will blow.

In Absheron peninsula the temperature will be 19-22 C at night and 24-27in the daytime, in Baku predicted 19-21degrees of heat at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow also lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijani regions. In western regions the rain will be gradually. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 17-22 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime is predicted.