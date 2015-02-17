Rainy weather forecasted for February 18 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 18 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the gloomy, occasional rainy weather is expected for tomorrow in Azerbaijan. The north-west wind will intensify in the evening. The air temperature will be 0+2°C at night and +2+4°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rain with intervals is expected for tomorrow. The sleet is likely to be in some places and the snow in mountainous areas. The fog will be in various places. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night, +3+8°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -3+2°C in the noon in mountains.