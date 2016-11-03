Rainless weather will continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 4, the weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources tomorrow mild south-west wind will blow in Baku and on the peninsula.

Air temperature will be 6-9 C at night, 11-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 7-9 C at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will fall from higher than normal - 767 mm Hg to 763 mm Hg, relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70 % during the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, on November 4 falling atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula and south wind may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. The mild north wind on November 5 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 0-5 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime.