Rainfall predicted in eastern Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on December 18, rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be 2-5 at night, 8-12 C in the daytime.

On December 18, in Azerbaijani regions weather will be mainly dry, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected in eastern regions, the west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.