Baku will be rainy tomorrow, hail is predicted in some regions

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 7.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, at night and in the morning, intermittent rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. North-west wind will become moderate in the second half of the day.

On Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 19-23°C at night, 25-28°C in the daytime, also, 20-22°C at night, 26-28°C in the daytime in Baku.

In Azerbaijani regions lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places

The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 24-29°C in the daytime as well as 9-14°C on the mountains at night, 15-20°C in the daytime.

According to the medical-meteorological forecasts, north wind and temperature conditions close to normal on Absheron peninsula on September 7 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

However, on September 8 a little more humidity on the background of the advantage of weak wind may be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.