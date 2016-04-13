Rain is predicted in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 14, the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The capital and some places at night and in the morning will be rainy.

North wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in Baku 7-9 at night, 17-19 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 7-12 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.