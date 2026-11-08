Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Rain and stronger winds forecast for Baku and Absheron

    Ecology
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 13:01
    Rain and stronger winds forecast for Baku and Absheron

    Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the National Hydrometeorological Service told Report.

    Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast in some areas, with northwesterly winds expected to strengthen.

    Temperatures will range from 6 to 8°C overnight and 8 to 11°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 to 771 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 75–85%.

    Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, intermittent precipitation is expected in some areas, with heavy precipitation possible locally and snow possible in the mountains. Precipitation will gradually cease in the evening. Patches of fog are forecast, and moderate westerly winds will strengthen at times.

    Temperatures will range from 5 to 9°C overnight and 11 to 15°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will range from −6 to −2°C overnight and −2 to 0°C during the day.

    Weather forecast National Hydrometeorological Service
    Bakıda və Abşeron yarımadasında yağış yağacaq, şimşək çaxacaq
    В Баку и на Абшероне ожидаются интенсивные дожди и грозы
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