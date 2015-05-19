Rain and lightning forecasted for May 20 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for May 20 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy and dry weather will dominate in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 20. North wind will blow and strengthen occasionally at night and in the morninig. Air temperature will be +11+16°C at night and +21+25°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. Lightning is likely to be in some mountainous areas in the morning and at night. Short-term rain is also expected. Fog is likely to be. East wind will blow and strengthen occasionally in various places. Air temperature will be +12+17°C at night and +24+29°C in the daytime; 7+12°C at night and +15+20°C in the noon.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people over the next two days.