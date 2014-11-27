Precipitation to intensify tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for November 28 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The chief hydrologist of Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy weather is expected to be in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The occasional rain is likely to be. The north wind will blow. The weather temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +5+7°C in the daytime.

The rain with intervals is expected in Azerbaijani regions for November 28. The sleet and snow is likely to be in mountainous regions. The precipitation will intensify in some places. The east wind will blow and strengthen occasionally.

The weather temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +5+10°C in the daytime, in mountains -5-10°C at night, -2+3°C in the daytime.

The air pressure will increase from 768 mm to 772 mm.