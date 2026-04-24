Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Mukhtar Babayev discusses climate finance with Green Climate Fund official

    Ecology
    • 24 April, 2026
    • 23:58
    Mukhtar Babayev discusses climate finance with Green Climate Fund official

    Azerbaijan President's Special Representative for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev met with Thomas Eriksson, Director for Eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East at the Green Climate Fund, on the margins of the Regional Ecological Summit (RES2026), Report informs.

    Babayev said in a post on X that the meeting focused on Azerbaijan's ongoing engagement with the Green Climate Fund and opportunities to further strengthen cooperation.

    The sides exchanged views on climate finance, including ways to enhance access to GCF resources and support the implementation of mitigation and adaptation priorities.

    Babayev noted that scaling up climate finance remains a central issue. He said that, building on the outcomes of COP29 and the New Collective Quantified Goal, sustained and predictable financial flows will be essential to keep the 1.5°C objective within reach.

    Regional Ecological Summit Mukhtar Babayev Green Climate Fund
    Azərbaycanla Yaşıl İqlim Fondu arasında əməkdaşlığın gücləndirməsi müzakirə edilib
    Обсуждено укрепление сотрудничества между Азербайджаном и Зеленым климатическим фондом

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