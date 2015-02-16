Ministry of Ecology warns about weather condition

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 17 in Azerbaijan was announced. the director of Hydrometrological Forecast Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the cloudy weather will dominate tomorrow. The rain is likely to be in some places. The south wind will blow. The north wind is likely to intensify in the second part of the day. The air temperature will be +3+5°C at night, +8+12°C in the first part of the day, +3° in the evening.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather was forecasted for tomorrow. The fog and drizzle are likely to be at night and in the morning. The rainy weather is expected to be from the noon in west regions. The sleet and snow are likely to be in mountainous areas. The west wind will intensify in the noon. The air temperature 0+5°C at night, +9+14°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +2+7°C in the daytime in mountains.

G.Mammadova noted that after mild weather condition, the weather will be unstable, the occasional rain is likely to be, the sleet and snow are expected in mountainous areas from the afternoon of February 17 till the end of the second ten-day. The north wind will intensify on February 17-18. The air temperature will decrease by 5-10 degree in comparison with the previous day.