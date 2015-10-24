Ministry warns population about changing weather conditions

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan has warned population about changing weather conditions.

Report was told in National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry, the weather will be unstable. Rain is forecasted, in some places will be intensified, sleet and snow are likely in highlands from 26 to 29 October in Azerbaijan.

Occasionally amplifying east wind will prevail. The air temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees.