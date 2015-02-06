Ministry of Ecology: 'Activation of landslides is inevitable this year'

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "As a result of monitoring conducted in landslide areas during January, the activation was observed in the south regions of Azerbaijan, especially on the roads passing through mountainous areas -existing landslide sites. So, the activation was mostly observed in the landslide areas of Lankaran, Lerik and Aslanduz. The chief of exogenous geological processes department of the Geological Planning Expedition of the National Geological Prospecting Service of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (MENR), Sadig Amiraslanov said it to Report in his statement.

According to him, a partial activation was observed in the existing landslide areas in other regions of the country including the zone of Aghsu pass and 106-111 km of the Baku-Shamakhi highway: "In addition, a partial activation was also observed on the 36th km of Guba-Khinalig highway. There was no significant changes in landslide zone of Lesser Caucasus, so the situation remains stable. Existing landslide areas in the Absheron peninsula are also in stable condition. However, Zig landslide area is still one of the most dangerous sliding zone in the Absheron peninsula. A partial activation was recorded in this area during the month. The activation was observed according to the cracks in the private residential houses on the sliding mass, as well as, the partially expansion of soil layers."

The ministry official said that technogenic factors affect the intensity of the activation and added that the landslides become more active during intensive precipitations in autumn and winter .

S.Amiraslanov also noted that more activations were observed in the landslide areas in 2013: There was partial reductions last year. It was due to the climatic factors in 2014, i.e. less of snow precipitation. Taking into account the intensive precipitation in 2015, the activation in landslide areas is inevitable."