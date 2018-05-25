Ministry of Ecology warns against environmental violations

Baku. 25 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources will take strict measures against those who violate environmental legislation".

Report informs, Saida Ibrahimova, spokeswoman of the Ministry said.

"Opening of hunting season does not mean you can hunt where you want. Everyone should know that hunting in reserve areas is forbidden. So if somebody violate hunting rules it will be serious and severe measurements against them within the law, " she said.