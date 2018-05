Baku. 22 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan issued a warning due to the unstable weather. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather with thunderstorms and periodic rain forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula until August 27. Heavy rains expected in some places. Growing east wind will prevail in places.