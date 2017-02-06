 Top
    Ministry: Next two days will be sunny and rainless in Azerbaijan

    Weather will be stable on February 6 and 7

    Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ "The weather conditions observed today will also continue tomorrow".

    The Deputy Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She stated that weather will be stable on February 6 and 7: "The stable weather conditions observed today will continue tomorrow. Weather will be mainly sunny and rainless". 

