Ecologists issue warning on changing weather conditions in Azerbaijan

The air temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has issued a warning about changing weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the Department, strong north-westerly wind forecasted since the second half of May 19 to the morning of May 21 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, strong north-westerly wind, the temperature will drop by 4-7 degrees on May 20.

On May 18, unstable weather conditions expected in the regions of Azerbaijan starting from the northern and western regions, until the day of May 21, thunderstorms will be at night and evening, occasionally cloudy, in some places showers are in the forecast.

On May 20, the temperature will drop by 5-8 degrees. Growing west wind will prevail in places.