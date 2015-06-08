Ministry: Discomfort warm weather to be observed in Baku next two days

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ Over next 2 days, discomfort hot weather condition will be observed in the capital. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, on June 9-11, weak and mild hesitation of the meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula can be favorable for weather-sensitive people , however, discomfort hot weather condition may be unfavorable for them.