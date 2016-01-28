Milder weather is predicted in Azerbaijan on January 29

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather is changeable, cloudy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on January 29 in the peninsula and the capital, moderate south-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be from -2 degrees to 2 degrees Celsius at night, 4-8 C in the daytime, in Baku 0-2 C at night, 5-7 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, in the mountainous areas the south-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime, in some places 3 degrees of heat is predicted.

The roads will be frozen at night and in the morning.

From January 29 to 31 meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula will be favorable for meteo sensitive people.