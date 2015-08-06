Mild weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 6 in Azerbaijan announced. Report was told by Gulshad Mammadova, deputy director of the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly expected to be dry. North-west wind is expected to weaken in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be 21-25 at night, 29-34 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be dry. But in the northern and eastern regions in the evening and at night, lightning and rain is expected. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains will be 15-20 degrees at night, 26-31 C in the daytime.