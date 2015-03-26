Mild spring weather forecasted for March 27 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 26 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for March 27 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of Hydro-meteorological Bureau of the National Hydro-meteorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources , Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that the variable cloudy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 27. Mild south wind will blow. The air temperature will be +5+7°C at night and +11+16°C in the daytime. The dry weather is likely to be in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The fog is expected in some regions, east wind will blow. The air temperature will be +4+8°C at night, +11+16°C in the noon and +19°C in some places, -2+3°C at night and +7+12°C in the daytime in the mountains and +15°C in some places.

According to medical meteorological forecasting, on March 27-28, people will enjoy mild spring weather and comfortable temperature condition on Absheron peninsula.