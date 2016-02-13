MENR: Pollution of Kur water by neighboring states creates big problems for Azerbaijan

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Works on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia in the field of protection and sustainable utilization of water resources of Kur river basin are being continued.'' Report was told by Sector Chief of the Department for Ecology and Nature Protection of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Mutallim Abdulhasanov.

Sector Chief said that these works has begun since 2010: 'So far, bilateral consultations have been held in Baku and Tbilisi. Experts of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Ministry of Emergency Situations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other organizations attended the consultations. In the project's first phase, complete agreement by Georgian side was impossible. At present, Azerbaijani side is waiting for Georgian side to reach agreement regarding draft agreement document as well as for final meeting. In case of positive opinion, the document will probably be signed.

Saying that main essence of the document, to be agreed between the both countries, is protection and sustainable utilization of water resource of Kur river, Sector Chief mentioned Kur is transboundary river and enters Azerbaijan through Georgian territory: 'The document to be signed will allow cooperation on utilization of Kur river water, its management, prevention of pollution, establishment of mutual monitoring system, increase of control over water quality, involvement of relevant authorities as well as on other fields. In case of adoption of the agreement, mutual joint activities will be carried out on joint protection of Kur river water resources. It is very important for our state, because is located downstream, polluting Kur water by neighboring states creates big problems for Azerbaijan.

He noted that 80% of Azerbaijan's water resources accounts for Kur River and its branchs: 'Big regulatory tools, power plants have been installed during recent years, water is cleaned. Up to 2007-2016, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has installed water treatment plants in 384 villages. At present over 625 people use this drinking water.'