Lightning and rain predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 26 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 27, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Intermittent rain is expected on some places at night and in the morning. South wind will be replaced by mild north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 14-17 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 21-23 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will 760 mm Hg within the norm. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-65% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on the background of comfortable temperature conditions till May 29, will be mainly favourable for weather-sensitive people.

Lightning, intermittent rain expected on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Rain will intensify on some places, hail predicted. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in daytime, on mountains 5-10 C at night, 12-17 C in daytime.

The MENR warns, lightning and intermittent rain predicted on some regions on May 27-28. Rain will intensify on some places, hail predicted. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places. Rivers water level is expected to rise.