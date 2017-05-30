Lightning, heavy rain predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on May 31, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mist will be observed on some places in the morning. Cloudiness will increase in the evening. North-east wind will be followed by occasionally intensifying north-west wind.

Air temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 24-29 C in daytime. Also, 15-17 C will be observed in Baku at night, 26-28 C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will drop to 756 mm Hg from 760 mm Hg.

Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 50-60% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, dominance of weather conditions close to comfort temperature in Absheron peninsula on May 31 will be favourable for weather-sensitive people. However, occasionally intensifying Khazri on June 1 may cause discomfort for some people.

Weather in Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. Fog will be observed on some places in the morning. Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in the daytime, starting from northern and western regions. Heavy rain, hail predicted on some places. West wind will intensify on some places. The temperature will be 14-19 degrees of heat at night, 27-32 in the daytime. 6-11 degrees of heat on mountains at night, 15-20 in the daytime.

Ecologists warn, on the second half of May 31, weather will be unstable in the country's territory, lightning and intermittent rain is expected starting from northern and western regions. Heavy rain, hail predicted on some places. West wind will intensify on some places. River water level predicted to increase. Unstable weather conditions will continue till June 3 evening.