Lightning and rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 28 September. REPORT.AZ/ Rainfall is predicted in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula, tomorrow afternoon rain will break.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-17 C at night, 18-22 C in the daytime, in Baku 15-17 C at night, 20-22 C in the daytime.

On September 29, in the country regions, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. In some places, showers will be intensive. Snowfall is predicted, in the afternoon showers will take a short-term break. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 11-16 C at night, 19-24 C in the daytime, in the mountains 3-8 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime.