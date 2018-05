Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ Founder of the International Dialogue for Environmental Action (IDEA), Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has visited the Leopard Reintroduction Center in the Caucasus at Sochi National Park.

Report informs referring to the IDEA, she engaged in the process of vaccination of newly born leopards here.

Leyla Aliyeva also had a meeting with the leadership of the Caucasus Nature Center at the park.