Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ It has already snowed in some places of Azerbaijani mountains.

Report informs, beginning from yesterday, as a result of unstable weather in the western region of the country it snowed in the mountains.

According to Ganja Regional Report Hydrometeorological Administration, it snowed on the top of the Goshgar mountain.

The thickness of the snow reached 10-20 cm.