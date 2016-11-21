IDEA and Caucasian Nature Centre will cooperate to recover and protect populations of leopard

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Founder of IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action) Public Union, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva has met with General Director of the Caucasian Nature Centre Renata Shyushayte at the organization`s headquarters in Moscow.

Report informs referring to the press service of Caucasian Nature Centre, Renata Shyushayte highlighted the activities of the Caucasian Nature Centre.

Leyla Aliyeva spoke of the Caucasus Big Five project of IDEA Public Union.

They signed an agreement between IDEA Public Union and Caucasian Nature Centre.

IDEA Public Union and Caucasus Nature Center signed a cooperation agreement in the framework of the recovery and conservation of populations of leopard in the territories of its historical habitat in Azerbaijan and Russia.