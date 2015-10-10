Heavy rains to stop in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Rainfall is not expected tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 11, weather will be partly cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, rain is predicted in some places of peninsula. Northeast wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron Peninsula will be 12-14 at night, 15-18 in the daytime, in Baku 12-14 degrees in the evening, 15-17 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, rain is not expected in Azerbaijani regions. However, thunderstorms and showers expected at night and in the evening in some upland areas. Some places will be foggy in the morning. East wind which will intensify at night and in the morning will blow.

The temperature will be 9-14 C at night, 15-20 C in daytime, in the mountains 3-6 C at night, 7-12 C in the daytime.