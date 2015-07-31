 Top
    Heat wave predicted in Baku in next 5 days

    Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry warns people

    Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR) warned the population in regard with the expected heatwave.

    Report informs referring to the ministry, up to August 5 in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be heatwave, which will be unfavorable for most people, especially for weather-sensitive persons.

    "For this reason, a prolonged stay in the open air is not recommended", said the National Hydrometeorology Department.

