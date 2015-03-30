Head hydrologist: Mainly dry weather forecasted in Azerbaijan from April 1

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for the last day of March in Azerbaijan was announced. A head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that rain is likely to be in some places in Baku and Absheron peninsula on March 31. Variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected during a day. North wind will blow. Air temperature will be +2+4°C at night and +5+8°C in the noon.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijan regions on March 31. Sleet and snow are forecasted in mountainous areas. Rain is likely to stop in the noon in some places. Fog is expected in various places. East wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. Air temperature will be 0+5°C at night and +7+12°C in the daytime, -1-6°C at night and 0+5°C in the noon in mountains.

A.Verdiyev also noted that rain is likely to stop in some places from afternoon tomorrow. Dry weather is forecasted form April 1 in the country. He added that current temperature in the country is characteristics for March.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, mild hesitation of the meteorological factors from March 31 to April 2 in Absheron peninsula is suitable for weather-sensitive people.