“Green Marathon” launched in Azerbaijan

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ The “Green Marathon”, initiated by Mrs. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, was launched on November 5, 2014.

The main purpose of the marathon is to eradicate the threats caused by the decrease of green areas, and to contribute to the protection of environment by promoting tree planting.

According to the project, trees will be planted during the next two planting seasons (in November and late March – early April), and the Marathon will finish at the beginning of May.

The Marathon will be constantly highlighted on the web-site of IDEA Public Union (www.ideacampaign.org), and the number of planted trees in different cities and regions, as well their addresses, photos and other information will be posted on this web-site.

Executive authorities of 76 regions and cities of the Republic of Azerbaijan are expected to participate in the project and an estimated more than a million trees will be planted in the course of this marathon.

Since its establishment, IDEA Public Union has paid special attention to the protection and enlargement of green areas and has successfully implemented a number of projects in this area.