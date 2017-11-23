 Top
    Close photo mode

    Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather ends on November 25

    Mountainous and foothills regions will be rainy and snowy

    Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in the country will last till November 25 daytime".

    Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

    She said that rain on some places, snow on mountainous and foothills regions will be observed on November 23-24: "Temperature will be +9-13˚C in daytime, +7-9˚C at night, +3-8˚C at night on regions, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountains, +3-7˚C in daytime". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi