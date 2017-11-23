Forecasts Bureau: Unstable weather ends on November 25

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Unstable weather conditions in the country will last till November 25 daytime".

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that rain on some places, snow on mountainous and foothills regions will be observed on November 23-24: "Temperature will be +9-13˚C in daytime, +7-9˚C at night, +3-8˚C at night on regions, from 3 degrees of frost to 2 degrees of heat on mountains, +3-7˚C in daytime".