Forecasts Bureau: Strong wind will moderate on Sunday

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Tomorrow's strong wind in Azerbaijan will moderate on Sunday".

The Acting Director of the Hydro-metrological Forecasts Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that moderate south wind will occasionally intensify on April 20 daytime: "North-west wind will intensify on April 22 daytime. North wind will relatively moderate on April 23 and replaced with south-west wind in the daytime".

G.Mammadova said that the temperature will range between 17-22 degrees during the next 2-3 days.