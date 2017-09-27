Forecasts Bureau comments on news of harsh winter in Azerbaijan

 Top
    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has commented on the reports of a harsh winter.

    Acting Director of the of the Forecasts Bureau, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that forecast for the winter is still too early: "Seasonal forecasts are provided by the Forecast Bureau. It is wrong to inform about how the winter season will be. Seasonal forecast for winter will be presented to the public in early December".

    According to G.Mammadova, currently, it is possible to forecast for autumn season.

    Notably, yesterday mass media reported that this year the winter will be harsh in Azerbaijan. 

