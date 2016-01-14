Fishing tickets prolonged for 2 months in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 January. REPORT.AZ/ Validity of fishing ticket was extended for two months.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, numerous appeals entered to Department for Reproduction and Protection of Bioresources in Water Basins of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources by legal and natural persons regarding uninterrupted continuation of industrial fishing.

According to the information, considering the uninterrupted continuation of industrial fishing and time requirement for getting technical documents by fishermen as well as purchase and adjustment of hunting tools defined under legislation, the ministry has adopted decision on extension of validity of fishing ticket, issued to physical and legal persons in 2015, for two months.