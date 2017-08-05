Extreme heat rages in 10 European countries

© ТВ Центр

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ The “red” level of danger was announced in 10 countries of Europe due to the heat wave, Report informs citing the RBK.

Extreme heat rages in Hungary, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia, Romania, Poland and Slovenia. The temperature of the air in these countries has reached 50 degrees.

The “orange” level of danger has been declared in Spain, France, Austria, Germany, Macedonia, Greece and Bulgaria. The temperature in these countries will reach 40 C.