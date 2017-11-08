 Top
    Ecologists predict weather for tomorrow in Azerbaijan

    Baku will be rainy

    Baku. 8 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

    Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 9, weather will be unstable in Baku and Absheron peninsula, intermittent rainfall and intensive precipitation predicted in some places. North-west wind will blow and will intensify.

    Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 C at night, 13-15 C in afternoon, in Baku 9-11 C at night, 13-15 C in afternoon.

    Atmospheric pressure will be 768 mm mercury column; relative humidity will stay at 85-95%.

    On November 9, intermittent rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan, pouring will intensify in some places, mountainous areas will be snowy. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

    Temperature will be 5-9 C at night, 13-17 C in afternoon, in mountains 0-4 C at night, 4-8 C in daytime.

