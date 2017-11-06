Ecologists predict unstable weather in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Cloudy weather will prevail in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 7, the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report.

Drizzle is expected in some places of the peninsula in the morning and evening. North-west wind will blow.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 9-13 C at night, 16-19 C in afternoon, in Baku 10-12 C at night, 17-19 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm mercury column above normal. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 55-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, some places will be rainy at night and in the evening. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow.

Temperature will be 5-10˚C at night, 17-22˚C in afternoon, in mountains 0-5˚C at night, 9-14˚C in afternoon.

The National Hydrometeorology Department warns that after 8 days of mild weather conditions, the weather will be unstable in the western regions of the country and tobe rainy in the evening. In some places pouring will be intensive and snow is predicted in mountainous areas. West wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will gradually drop 4-6 C°. Water level in rivers may increase.