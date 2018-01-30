Ecologists predict three-day weather terms in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 30 in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that on January 31, the weather is predicted to be moderate, mainly rainless in Azerbaijan: “Air temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees compared to recent days. Southwest winds will prevail and intensify occasionally in some places”.

According to him, on February 1, the weather will be unstable: “Precipitaion is expected in some places on February 1. It is expected to snow in mountainous regions. It will be short-term. Rainfall will be gradually cease in the evening of February 1. On February 2, the weather is predicted to be again stable in the country and rainless in daytime”.