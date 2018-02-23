Ecologists predict stable weather for weekend in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ "In next two days, the weather will be stable in Azerbaijan". reports.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report.

She said that on February 24-25, the weather will be moderate, mainly rainless in daytime. "However, ecologists predict drizzle in some mountainous areas in the morning, weather will be foggy at times".

Mammadova noted that in next two days, the weather will be rainless observed in Azerbaijani capital: "Light fog is expected in some places in the morning, the north-east wind will blow. No significant change is predicted in air temperature regime. Temperature in Baku will be 7-10 C, 7-12 C in the regions and 5-10 C in the mountains."