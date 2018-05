Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), has issued warning on weather change in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the MENR press service, west wind will occasionally intensify on the territory of Azerbaijan from January 31 till February 1 daytime.

The weather will be occasionally rainy on some places on February 1. Snow is predicted.