Ecologists predict rains in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on March 10, the weather will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, ecologists predict an occasional rainfall and intensive precipitation in some parts of the peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow, and it will ease off in daytime.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 4-6 C at night, 7-10 C in daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 7-9 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 756 mm mercury column to 764 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 75-85%.

In regions of Azerbaijan, on March 10, ecologists predict an intermittent rainfall, mountainous areas will be snowy, it will intensify in some places, the most regions will be rainless in daytime. Intermittent fog is expected. The western wind will blow and occasionally intensify in some areas.

Temperature will be 2-6 C at night, 9-14 C in daytime, in mountains -2+3 C at night, +3-8 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, daily meteorological factors on Absheron peninsula are generally favorable for meteo-sensitive people on March 10-11.