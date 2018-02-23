Ecologists predict rainless weather on Saturday

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on February 24, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 3-5 C at night, 7-11 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 9-11 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

On February 24, the weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places. Low eastern wind will blow.

Temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 7-12 C in daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-7 C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, a weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors on the Absheron peninsula on February 24-25 is particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.