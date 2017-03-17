Ecologists predict rain and snow in Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources). According to information, on March 18 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

In some places, fog, drizzle in the evening is predicted. South wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night and 8-13 C in daytime, in Baku 3-5 C at night, 11-13 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure of 758 mm Hg will reduce to 762 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. In western regions rain is predicted in afternoon, snow is expected in mountainous areas. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 1-6 C at night, 11-16 C in daytime, in mountains 0-5 C at night, 3-8 C in daytime.