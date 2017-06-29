Ecologists predict rain and lightning in Azerbaijan

Baku. 29 June REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 30, weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy.

It will be rainy in some places at night and in the morning, lightning predicted. Mild north-west wind will intensify in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-23 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 29-34 in the daytime, also, 21-23 in Baku at night, 32-34 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 758 mm Hg from 753. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 55-60% in the daytime.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 21-22 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 23-24 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 25-26 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected on some places in Azerbaijani regions. It will be intensive in some places. It will cease gradually. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places. The temperature will be 18-23 at night, 30-35 in the daytime, 12-17 on the mountains at night, 17-22 in the daytime.